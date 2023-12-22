College students praised for their 'great attitude and initiative' after teen was hit by car in Kirkby

Five students at West Nottinghamshire College have been recognised for their ‘great attitude and initiative’ in responding to a road traffic accident which saw a classmate struck by a car.

Daniel Tomlinson, who studies the Advanced Diploma in Uniformed Protective Services, was hit when he stepped in front of the bus he had been travelling home on after attending college, leaving him laying injured in the road.

Without a moment’s hesitation, fellow students Philip Moxon and George Trafford rushed to 17-year-old Daniel’s aid.

After the teenager assured them he wasn’t badly hurt, they quickly took control of the situation by directing traffic, joined by classmate Aidyn Carlisle, until the emergency services arrived.

Principal Andrew Cropley (first left) with (from left) Daniel, Molly, Kelcie, Philip, Aidyn, George, PC Connellan and PC Hudson at the presentation of the certificates of achievement.

Working under the direction of an off-duty officer from Highways England, who was on the scene, the trio took full responsibility for traffic-management, ensuring vehicles could safely pass, while classmate Molly Sunderland and sport student Kelcie Enever, who had been on the same bus, stayed with Daniel to provide care, comfort and reassurance, assisted by a community nurse who was in the area.

PCs Zoe Connellan and Paige Hudson, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby-in-Ashfield neighbourhood policing team, were the first emergency responders on the scene and immediately took charge of the incident, which occurred on Urban Road, Kirkby, during an evening rush hour last month.

The students’ selfless deeds have seen them presented with certificates of recognition from college principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley.

He was joined at the presentation by PCs Connellan and Hudson, who praised the learners for their invaluable assistance.

Daniel was discharged from hospital the same evening after being assessed by accident and emergency staff.

Fortunately, he had suffered only minor injuries including bruising and swelling to his back, and scrapes to his knees and elbows, and felt well enough to return to college just a few days later.

Daniel said: “I’m extremely grateful to my fellow students, without them, things could’ve been much worse. I’m really grateful that they stepped up and helped.”

Mr Cropley said: “Philip, George, Aidyn, Molly and Kelcie took responsibility, showed a really great attitude and initiative, and went out of their way to support Daniel and the police officers.