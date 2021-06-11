Co-op offers Father’s Day online memorial service for those who lost loved one

This is aimed at people across Nottinghamshire who would like to reflect and remember dads, grandads and father figures who have been lost.

Remembering our Dads will be an online remembrance event and candle-lighting ceremony and aims to provide support at a time when mourners at many funeral services have been limited.

Everyone is welcome to join in on Sunday, June 20 at 7pm by going online at https://bit.ly/3w29qib

Central England Co-op Funeralcare will be presenting an online memorial service on Father’s Day.

Celebrant Julie Tyler will lead the service, along with music and candle lighting and a moment of silence for reflection.

For those who have lost a loved one at any time, Central England Co-op partners Griefchat can provide free bereavement advice from a specially trained grievance counsellor. Simply click on the chat box at the bottom of the funeral provider’s website.

A Central England Co-op Funeralcare spokesperson said: “We understand that Father’s Day can be difficult for many of us who have lost a loved one, whether more recently or further in the past. We want to create a moment to remember; a time and place for us all to come together and reflect on those who are no longer with us on this poignant day”.

“There are readings by our celebrant, Julie Tyler, and music, followed by candle-lighting and a moment of silence for reflection. You can join in by lighting a candle at home. Let’s remember our dads together.”

