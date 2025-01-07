Clumber Park's 'The Snowman' trail has been extended to January 31
Visitors are invited to enjoy a winter walk and experience the magic of Raymond Briggs’ heartwarming picture book, The Snowman.
And due to a series of bad weather closures during the Christmas period, staff at Clumber Park recognised that some visitors may have missed the opportunity to experience the Walking with the Snowman Trail. In response, they have announced an extension of the trail.
In a Facebook post updating visitors about this extension at www.facebook.com/ClumberParkNT, a spokesperson for the park said: “We're delighted to announce that the trail will be staying at Clumber for a while longer.
“Get your new year 10,000 steps in with a wintry walk around the park and the added joy of some Snowman spotting.”
Walking with the Snowman will now run until Friday, January 31.
The event is free and does not require booking, but admission to the park still applies.
The trail was launched on November 16, 2024, allowing visitors to explore twelve giant snowman sculptures.
These sculptures, created in collaboration with the Trust, Wild in Art, and Penguin Ventures, are located throughout Clumber Park.
Each Snowman is uniquely decorated with designs inspired by the song ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’.
To explore all the designs and get familiar with the trail, readers can visit facebook.com/TheSnowmanWalk.
The trail has received positive feedback from visitors.
One parent on social media highly recommended The Snowman Trail, describing it as enjoyable and a great way to conclude festive celebrations.
