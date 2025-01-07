Clumber Park's 'The Snowman' trail has been extended to January 31

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clumber Park’s snowman trail has been extended until the end of January because of park closures during the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are invited to enjoy a winter walk and experience the magic of Raymond Briggs’ heartwarming picture book, The Snowman.

And due to a series of bad weather closures during the Christmas period, staff at Clumber Park recognised that some visitors may have missed the opportunity to experience the Walking with the Snowman Trail. In response, they have announced an extension of the trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post updating visitors about this extension at www.facebook.com/ClumberParkNT, a spokesperson for the park said: “We're delighted to announce that the trail will be staying at Clumber for a while longer.

Walking with The Snowman at Clumber Park.

“Get your new year 10,000 steps in with a wintry walk around the park and the added joy of some Snowman spotting.”

Walking with the Snowman will now run until Friday, January 31.

The event is free and does not require booking, but admission to the park still applies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail was launched on November 16, 2024, allowing visitors to explore twelve giant snowman sculptures.

These sculptures, created in collaboration with the Trust, Wild in Art, and Penguin Ventures, are located throughout Clumber Park.

Each Snowman is uniquely decorated with designs inspired by the song ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’.

To explore all the designs and get familiar with the trail, readers can visit facebook.com/TheSnowmanWalk.

The trail has received positive feedback from visitors.

One parent on social media highly recommended The Snowman Trail, describing it as enjoyable and a great way to conclude festive celebrations.