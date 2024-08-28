Clumber Park to celebrate history and culture during the 2024 Heritage Open Days Festival
Presented by the National Trust and supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, Heritage Open Days (HODs) offers free access to experiences and events across England.
This event is made possible through the collaborative effort of thousands of local organisations and volunteers.
The festival brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community, and history.
Each year, places across the country, including many National Trust sites, open their doors to give people the chance to explore, see hidden places, and try new experiences for free.
This year, the festival's theme is “Routes, Networks, and Connections,” and places cared for by the National Trust are sharing stories of travel, transport, and celebrating the ways that people connect.
Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire will offer free admission to all on Friday, September 6.
For more information about the site and what visitors can expect, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park
This free admission day offers visitors the chance to enjoy a stroll around the park, or chat to the visitor experience volunteers who will be on hand around the main visitor area between 10.30am and 2.30pm to share their knowledge of the estate, the Dukes and their families, as well as the role Clumber played in World War I and World War II.
For a rundown of other events at Clumber Park, readers can visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park/events
Clumber Park is one of just a handful of Grade 1 registered parks in the country and remains one of the top five most visited National Trust places in the country.
