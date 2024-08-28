Clumber Park to celebrate history and culture during the 2024 Heritage Open Days Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clumber Park will be part of England's largest festival of history and culture – Heritage Open Days – which will run from September 6-15.

Presented by the National Trust and supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, Heritage Open Days (HODs) offers free access to experiences and events across England.

This event is made possible through the collaborative effort of thousands of local organisations and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community, and history.

Clumber Park, Worksop. National Trust Images by Steve Bradley.

Each year, places across the country, including many National Trust sites, open their doors to give people the chance to explore, see hidden places, and try new experiences for free.

This year, the festival's theme is “Routes, Networks, and Connections,” and places cared for by the National Trust are sharing stories of travel, transport, and celebrating the ways that people connect.

Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire will offer free admission to all on Friday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the site and what visitors can expect, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park

This free admission day offers visitors the chance to enjoy a stroll around the park, or chat to the visitor experience volunteers who will be on hand around the main visitor area between 10.30am and 2.30pm to share their knowledge of the estate, the Dukes and their families, as well as the role Clumber played in World War I and World War II.

For a rundown of other events at Clumber Park, readers can visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park/events

Clumber Park is one of just a handful of Grade 1 registered parks in the country and remains one of the top five most visited National Trust places in the country.