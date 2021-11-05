Closed Kimberley pub wants to reopen with 4am licence at weekends

The Queen's Head, Kimberley, wants to reopen.

Broxtowe Borough Council is set to decide whether the Queens Head in Main Street, Kimberley, should be given a new premises licence.

Its last licence was revoked by the council in November 2020. The venue was described as having “a negative impact on the community” and was linked to crime and disorder.

It had also breached Covid rules including no social distancing and the council said the venue was putting staff, customers and even police officers at risk.

Documents released ahead of a licensing panel meeting on the decision show Nottinghamshire Police have written to Broxtowe Borough Council calling for the new premise licence to be denied.

The force said: “Between June 2019 and September 2020, The Queens Head became a known premise of late-night violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour resulting in police attendance and concerns from the community.

“This included a number of reported breaches relating to Covid-19 regulations.”

Police said those in charge of the pub took no notice of advice given or to enforce any social distancing and that they are “not fit or proper to hold a premises licence”.

The authority says it wants to see evidence of “effective and responsible management”.

The applicants of the pub are calling on the council to grant them a new licence, which includes opening until 4am on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The venue will be providing live music, recorded music and indoor sporting events.

The pub says 18 CCTV cameras have been installed and plastic glasses will be used from 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

A door supervisor will also be appointed if the local authority feels it appropriate.

The local community has written a series of letters to the local authority asking the pub is not handed a 4am licence.

One resident said: “Allowing them to stay open until 4am will cause more trouble than it is worth for the local community.

“Our community isn’t geared towards early morning parties and live music or a constant flow of intoxicated people roaming the streets until 4am in the morning.”

Another concerned member of the community said: “Kimberley is not set up for this type of venue and we will not welcome the inevitable increase in the amount of trouble and disorder this will bring to our town.”

Environmental Health officers have also shared concerns about the premises, stating the pub failed to consistently make the premises Covid secure despite inventions by the council and police.

The application is set to be discussed at a Broxtowe Borough Council alcohol and entertainment licensing panel on Tuesday, November 2.