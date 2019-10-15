Clipstone D-Day veteran aged 94 celebrates French medal honour

The people of Clipstone turned out in force to celebrate a 94-year-old WW2 veteran receiving a French Military honour.

Reginald Taylor, who joined the Royal Navy when he was 17, was awarded the Legion D’Honneur medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings earlier this year.

Reg Taylor with his Legion d'honneur medal and Clipstone parish councillor Karl Beresford

Mr Taylor was one of the minesweepers who sailed to the Normandy coast for the invasion on HMS Vigilant.

He and his fellow sailors were involved in a conflict in the sea while foot soldiers embarked on ground war.

He spent his 18th birthday on the way to Spitsbergen in the Arctic Circle, and also spent time in the war in India and Sri Lanka.

The French Consulate for the East Midlands was expected to formally present Mr Taylor with the medal at Clipstone Social Club, but unfortunately could not attend due to illness.

Reg Taylor with his Legion d'honneur medal and daughters Wendy Tryner and Susan Downing.

However. this did not deter Mr Taylors friends and family, who still turned out en mass to celebrate the honour of a lifetime.

Councillor Rob Crowe, chairman of Newark and Sherwood District Council, gave a speech in Mr Taylor's honour, and the Edwinstowe branch of the Royal British Legion played the French and UK national anthem.

The Clipstone and Forest Town branch of the Royal British Legion also attended.

Lieutenant Commander Mark Van Den Bergh, Chief of Staff, Naval Regional Command, Eastern England, said: "It's my absolute honour to be here today.

"It's fantastic Mr Taylor is here today to belatedly be awarded his medal.

"The Royal Navy always recognises the achievements of people like Mr Taylor, and what he has given to our country.

"Commodore David Elford OBE ADC RN, the Naval Regional Commander for Eastern England tried to also be here today to honour Mr Taylor."

The event was held at Clipstone Social Club, and the dignitaries were invited by Councillor Karl Beresford and Councillor Michael Brown.

Councillor Beresford said: "Reg makes us proud to be from Clipstone.

"I've known him for seven years now, and he's got some fantastic stories.

"He's an absolute legend for his acts of bravery, and he's our celebrity to turn our Christmas lights on!"

Councillor Brown added: "I would like to say thank you to Mr Taylor for his service to his country, and all the work he’s done for the village.

"He’s an inspiration to so many generations."

Mr Taylor's daughters, Susan Downing and Wendy Tryner also attended the event, along with his grandaughter, Dawn Freeman.

Susan said: "My dad is a wonderful man, he's very kind and he's been so excited for today.

"He's got something on all the time - he's always out at bingo, or the friendship circle."

Mr Taylor said: "It was the biggest surprise of my life, to see so many officers and official here today.

"I was not expecting to see so many people."