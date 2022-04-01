The crafters meet every Thursday at Clipstone Welfare, Mansfield Road, between 10am and midday.

The group have been busy making poppy drapes for this year’s Remembrance celebrations and are now looking forward to their next project which is making buntings for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

They would welcome more crafters to join them and they also need portable sewing machines, haberdashery and fabrics etc, if anyone is able to help.