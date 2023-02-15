Clipstone Colliery history project secures £10,000 from National Lottery Heritage Fund

The project will record the history of the area, culminating in an exhibition with recordings of stories of ex-miners and their families lives.

Memory Cafés will take place for people to get together and share their stories right back to World War One and the Clipstone Army Camp that the village was built on, the mother and baby unit, and the Headstocks and community during the time that the colliery was active.

Inspired by work in the local area over several years, Deborah Hill from Community Directions put together the project and was employed to assist with writing the bid.

Clipstone community Regeneration Group have secured funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to run a local history project. Elaine Evans (secretary) and Rachel Staley (treasurer and community development) are pictured.

You can find out more about the project and meet the team behind it at Clipstone Village Hall on Thursday, February 16, from 10am to 1pm.

And thanks to Newark and Sherwood District Council funding the group is currently running a survey regarding anti-poverty initiatives for the area, such as cooking-on-a-budget and arts workshops. The survey can be found on the groups Facebook page, and in Clipstone shops including Ruby’s News, The Pit Stop, Clipstone Coop and in local schools.

There will be numerous volunteering opportunities on the project including interviewing opportunties or creating an exhibition, or if you have stories connected to the history of Clipstone including stories from ex-Clipstone Miners and their families about life at the pit, from the first day, throughout the strikes, until the very last day, email [email protected] to register your interest.