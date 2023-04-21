Clipstone club gets 'crafty' for the coronation with community crochet

‘Clippo crafters’, a social and crafting group held at Clipstone Welfare Club on Mansfield Road, has run for more than 40 years.

Members work hard throughout the year to produce seasonal and special decorations to mark big events in the calendar.

In recent years, the group run by Barbara Brownley, has made decorations for Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Remembrance Sunday and the Queen's 70th Jubilee celebrations last summer.

Clippo crafters unveil their crochet cargo net for the coronation.

The group runs every Thursday at the Clipstone club, 10am-noon.

Rebecca Spademan, general manager at Clipstone Welfare, said she was “immensely proud” of how the crafters got “creative for the coronation.”

She said: “It has taken months, but the coronation cargo net is finally finished and I am so proud of them all.

“They work so hard and help each other along the way. It is lovely to see.

Pictured - Mel McKitton, Julie Tait and Barbara Brownley.

“Not only do they work on collective projects, but more often than not they will also step in to help other residents fix or alter clothes too.

“For example, if any customer pops into the club with a hole in their trousers or shirt, the ladies are quick to fix it.

“They are such a key part of the community and it is a pleasure to welcome them here each week.”

Rebecca said the long-standing members are very supportive and more than happy to show new starters the ropes, by sharing patterns and materials.

She said: “It would be great to see new members here as it is a lovely community space.

“Whether people would like to learn a new skill or pick up an old skill, all while having a natter with locals.

“It is just a great social outlet. It makes this job all the more enjoyable.”

If residents would like to know more about the club or attend a session, they can visit the club or call 01623 622098.

