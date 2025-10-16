Cladding work to begin ‘soon’ on London apartment block owned by Mansfield council

Mansfield District Council says residents living in a London apartment block that it owns are being sent letters informing them work will soon begin to remedy fire risk problems.

The Labour-run district council purchased the block of 40 flats, on Bedford Road in Clapham, as an investment in 2017 – when it was under the control of the Mansfield Independents.

It cost the council just under £6m, and the authority had been planning to use the block as a source of income as its finances tightened following austerity measures introduced by previous governments.

However in 2018 an independent assessment found the building had serious fire safety problems.

The assessment came in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, which led to stricter regulations for high rise housing blocks.

The council now says work to the external cladding on the building will be starting soon, and it is currently in the process of appointing a contractor to conduct remediation work inside the block.

Letters are now being sent out informing them that work will soon begin.

A spokesperson for Mansfield District Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’re currently in the process of appointing contractors to carry out necessary remediation work to the flats we own on Bedford Road, London.

“Work to the external cladding of the building is set to begin soon, as we’re able to do this without the need to move any of the residents out of their homes, and we’ll provide more information on this as soon as we can.

“There is also some remediation work required to the interior of the building, and we are currently in the process of appointing a specialist contractor to help us complete this.

“We will contact residents directly with more information about how this affects them.”

The council previously forecast it would need to spend around £19.7m between 2018 and 2025 to fix the problems relating to the building – including remediation work and moving residents into temporary accommodation.

The problems were first made public in 2022 following an investigation by the LDRS, which also heard residents inside the building had been living “in limbo” waiting for answers from the authority.

A contract worth £2.2m was signed with estate agency Lambert Smith Hampton in 2023 to assist in moving residents out of their flats, including the authority committing to paying all relocation fees and storage costs for tenants and leaseholders, so the work could begin.

The council also approved a decision to begin legal action against developers who constructed the building, and up to £360,000 was approved in legal fees to attempt to recover the costs of the repairs.