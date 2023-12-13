Cinderella story given a Mansfield twist
In a production written by support workers in collaboration with people they support, to reflect their own experiences, ‘Our Cinders’ is a modern-day twist on Cinderella where she ends up in Mansfield town making friends with the locals. Cinderella’s parents had taught her to stay true to herself and shine a light on Mansfield.
United Response supports over a hundred people across Nottinghamshire with a range of learning disabilities and mental health needs.
As well as offering practical support United Response are looking at ways to support people in a more person centred and innovative way.
After coming out of the pandemic and getting back to the new normal the people supported by the charity have highlighted that they felt isolated and lonely after their support worker left.
One of the many activities and outreach lead to a production of a panto. The time spent as a group creating the Christmas show helped to build confidence and aims to promote friendships within their local community.
Kelly Gibson, who played Cinderella, explained: “I enjoy doing these productions because I love singing, dancing and acting. It has given me something to be part of and I have made new friends.”
Elizabeth Farrell-Cutts, is a service manager at United Response and worked with people supported to write the script, she said: “The people we support have gained new friendships, grown in confidence and had a lot of fun, we have all become a blended family.”
“With the assistance of the local authority and collaborative working we looked at the ways we were currently delivering support and have created new opportunities to highlight that there is so much more to social care.”