Christmas tree festival set to come to Mansfield

It may still be balmy outside, but the nights are drawing in, and our thoughts are turning to the festive period.

Staff at Mansfield Museum will get into the holiday spirit when they turn the museum's glass-roofed entrance gallery into an avenue of themed Christmas trees.

Each tree will be unique, and crafted by people from Mansfield's community.

The museum is now looking for businesses, schools, playgroups, care homes, cub and brownie groups, and crafty individuals to craft a tree to be displayed to hundreds of visitors.

The more creative the better - trees can be themed around an issue such as recycling, made from books, or knitted - the possibilities are endless.

For even more festive fun, visit the museum's markets, which will be held From Thursday, November 28 until Saturday November 30.

The trees will be in place throughout December, and a small prize will be awarded to the most inventive trees.

For more information or to get involved, contact Geoff Liptrot on 01623 463088, or gliptrot@mansfield.gov.uk

The closing date for entries is November 1.