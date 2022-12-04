Christmas tree festival opens at Rainworth church

Dozens of people flocked to a Rainworth church for the opening of its annual Christmas tree festival.

About 15 trees are on display at St Simon & St Jude’s Church, with the festival launched with the annual church Christmas fayre.

The Reverend Zoe Burton said: “In the challenging times we find ourselves and what has been a challenging year, the Christmas coffee morning and Christmas Tree Festival in St Simon and St Jude church in Rainworth offered community members an opportunity to lift their eyes above the parapet of their own circumstances and to be part of something bigger than themselves and in doing so, build community and be a blessing for others.

“The day shone with love, smiling faces, friendship, conversation and hope.

“The festival is running for a couple of weeks and we’d love to welcome people to see these amazing Christmas Trees.”

About 50 people flocked to the opening to see trees donated by groups including The Social Action Hub, The Joseph Whitaker School, Razor Cutz Barbers and the Royal British Legion.

Coun Tom Smith, Nottinghamshire Council member for Blidworth, who also donated a tree and attended the opening, said: “There was a great turnout from the community and the church was full with people and Christmas trees.

“I want to say a particular thank you and well done to all those 15 or so groups who displayed their tree at the Church. It was a great start to Christmas in the village, and I’d like to thank the Church for their work in arranging it.”

