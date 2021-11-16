Christmas shoppers may be able to park for free in Eastwood and Kimberley

Eastwood town centre.

Broxtowe Borough Council is set to discuss whether parking charges should be relaxed over the festive period to "assist local businesses and promote footfall in town centres" at a meeting next week.

Released documents suggest the free-parking period would begin on Saturday, December 18, and run until January 1 next year.

Signs would be put up with the relevant information and bags would be placed over machines to make sure all council car parks are not used.

The total cost of the scheme to the council would be in the region of £13,200, with £7,700 from loss of income from tickets, £2,500 from loss of parking fines and the cost of additional signage which totals £3,000.