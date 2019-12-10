Christmas season in full swing as Ashfield council hosts carol service
Christmas is almost here, and with just two weeks until the big day the festive season is in full swing across Ashfield.
Dozens of festive-filled residents turned out in Kirkby’s St Winifred’s Church to mark the start of the festive calendar as Ashfield District Council hosted its annual carol service. Dignitaries from councils across the county turned out to enjoy the service, on December 7, which was followed by refreshments. See our gallery below.
1. Ashfield District Council Carol Service
St Wilfreds choir led the singing for the service.