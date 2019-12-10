St Wilfreds choir led the singing for thr service.

Christmas season in full swing as Ashfield council hosts carol service

Christmas is almost here, and with just two weeks until the big day the festive season is in full swing across Ashfield. 

Dozens of festive-filled residents turned out in Kirkby’s St Winifred’s Church to mark the start of the festive calendar as Ashfield District Council hosted its annual carol service. Dignitaries from councils across the county turned out to enjoy the service, on December 7, which was followed by refreshments. See our gallery below.

St Wilfreds choir led the singing for the service.

1. Ashfield District Council Carol Service

St Wilfreds choir led the singing for the service.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Welcome. Priest in charge of St Wilfreds Kevin Charles greets Tony Brewer chairman of Ashfield district council.

2. Ashfield District Council Carol Service

Welcome. Priest in charge of St Wilfreds Kevin Charles greets Tony Brewer chairman of Ashfield district council.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Priest in charge of St Wilfreds Kevin Charles leads the congregation at the start of the service.

3. Ashfield District Council Carol Service

Priest in charge of St Wilfreds Kevin Charles leads the congregation at the start of the service.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Ashfield district council chairman Tony Brewer greets guests before the service.

4. Ashfield District Council Carol Service

Ashfield district council chairman Tony Brewer greets guests before the service.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2