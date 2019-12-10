Christmas season in full swing as Ashfield council hosts carol service

Dozens of festive-filled residents turned out in Kirkby’s St Winifred’s Church to mark the start of the festive calendar as Ashfield District Council hosted its annual carol service. Dignitaries from councils across the county turned out to enjoy the service, on December 7, which was followed by refreshments. See our gallery below.

St Wilfreds choir led the singing for the service.

Priest in charge of St Wilfreds Kevin Charles greets Tony Brewer chairman of Ashfield district council.

Priest in charge of St Wilfreds Kevin Charles leads the congregation at the start of the service.

Ashfield district council chairman Tony Brewer greets guests before the service.

