Christmas fun at Sherwood as the Sheriff of Nottingham relinquishes control to the outlaws

The Sheriff of Nottingham is about to let Robin Hood and his outlaws off the hook in time for Christmas in Sherwood Forest.

The Sheriff, Robin Hood and last year’s Lord of Misrule, five-year-old Tenzin. Credit: Rob James

On Sunday, December 17, the Sheriff will ‘Cry Christmas’ and relinquish control of the forest.

That will be the signal for Robin Hood and his Merry band to emerge from the trees to be given the freedom of Sherwood.

A Lord of Misrule will also be chosen from among visitors at the RSPB’s nature reserve at Edwinstowe, in North Nottinghamshire, to take the reins over the Christmas period until Twelfth Night.

Last year, five-year-old Tenzin was selected to assume the role and the Sheriff’s chains of office were duly handed over.

Visitors are also encouraged to get into the festive spirit in fancy dress. There are three categories – the loudest costume, the most colourful costume and (for under 12s only) the best outlaw costume.

The winners will be chosen by The Sheriff, Will Scarlett and Maid Marian.

Once the Lord of Misrule has been named and the fancy dress competition has been judged, there will be a parade from the Visitor Centre to the outlaws’ encampment at the Major Oak green.

There, The Sherwood Outlaws will provide a talk and demonstration about one of the deadliest weapons of the Medieval age – the longbow.

All the fun starts at 12pm and it’s free (parking charges apply).

Schedule:

12.30pm – The Sheriff’s proclamation of Christmas

12.45pm – Costume competition

1pm – Choosing of the Lord of Misrule

1.15pm – Parade to the Major Oak

2pm – Longbow demonstration

3pm – Longbow demonstration

Sherwood’s Family Christmas Trail – The Sheriff Who Stole Christmas - gets underway on December 16, running until January 7.

Set out into Sherwood and find clues to help Robin Hood and his outlaws outwit the Sheriff’s plans to cancel the festive season in the forest. Trail sheets are available from the Visitor Centre for just £3.50.