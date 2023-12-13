Christmas bin collection dates for Ashfield
With the exception of the collection that would have been on Christmas Day, which has moved back, all other collection dates simply move forward one day.
Posting on their Facebook page, the council said: “Once again, on your first general waste collection after Christmas, we will be collecting one additional bag of general waste.
"Please leave the extra bag alongside your red-lidded bin.”
Christmas collection dates are as follows:
Monday, December 25 moves to Saturday, December 23
Tuesday, December 26 moves to Wednesday, December 27
Wednesday, December 27 moves to Thursday, December 28
Thursday, December 28 moves to Friday, December 29
Friday, December 29 moves to Saturday, December 30
Monday, January 1 moves to Tuesday, January 2
Tuesday, January 2 moves to Wednesday, January 3
Wednesday, January 3 moves to Thursday, January 4
Thursday January 4 moves to Friday, January 5
Friday, January 5 moves to Saturday, January 6