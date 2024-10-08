Youngsters will be able to meet the magical visitor from the North Pole, who is making a special effort to visit Mansfield and the surrounding areas before his busy night on Christmas Eve.
Here are some of the best grottos that currently have tickets on sale.
1. Santa is coming to town
Father Christmas will be visiting Santa’s grottos in and around Mansfield this year Photo: Submit
2. Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Quaker Way, Mansfield
At last, Santa ‘ho, ho, ho’s’ his way back into Four Seasons Shopping Centre, set for a bumper year bringing Christmas cheer to local families! Santa and his helpers will be in Four Seasons all the way up until Christmas Eve – including on Late Night Thursdays, starting on 30th November! It is recommended that you book online, but you can turn up and ask one of the friendly elves if there is space for you to come straight in or join the queue. Visit https://www.fourseasonsshopping.co.uk/santa-returns-to-four-seasons/ Photo: Four Seasons Shopping Centre
3. Rufford Abbey, Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton
Santa returns to Rufford Abbey Country Park this festive season. Slots are available Saturday 23rd November, 9:15am to Sunday 22nd December, 4pm Create unforgettable holiday memories with a visit to Santa’s Grotto, where magic and wonder await. Tickets are £9.95 per child, which includes a special gift from Santa. No need to pay for adults—two adults may accompany each child at no extra cost. Spaces are limited, so book now to avoid disappointment! Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
4. St Nicholas Shopping Centre, St Nicholas Way, Sutton
Bookings for Santa’s Grotto at St Nicholas have now opened. Santa returns to St Nics on Saturday 23rd November, and will be there on selected dates on the run up to the Big Day. To check availability and book visit https://www.stnicssutton.co.uk/. Photo: St Nicholas Shopping Centre
