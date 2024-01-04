Chlamydia rates in Ashfield amongst the highest in the country according to new research
The health experts at NowPatient have looked at STI data across the UK to reveal the areas and regions where these infections are most prevalent, both overall and by individual STIs.
You can find the full study here: https://nowpatient.com/health-news/sti-capitals
From this research, Ashfield features in sixth place as the most infected area of England – outside of London – with chlamydia.
With a total of 867 newly reported diagnoses and 686.07 per 100,000 people in the area.
Navin Khosla, a pharmacist at NowPatient, said: “Chlamydia is transmitted through unprotected sex and is particularly common in sexually active teenagers and young adults.
“And it is recommended that those age groups should take a test once a year, and or when they have sex with new or casual partners.
“Most people with chlamydia do not notice any symptoms and therefore do not know they have it.
“However, there are symptoms to keep an eye out for; pain when urinating, unusual discharge from the vagina, penis or bottom; in women, stomach pains, bleeding after sex and bleeding between periods.
“In men, pain and swelling in the testicles.”
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, or think you are at risk of having an STI, contact your GP for an appointment, or visit a community contraceptive service or local genitourinary medicine – GUM – clinic to get tested.