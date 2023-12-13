How’s it going, this Christmas lark? Bought your presents? Ordered your turkey? Sent your cards? Had your works do?

Or maybe you’re suffering from seasonal stress or festive fatigue and you’re already in need of Christmas counselling! If so, why not chill out for a few days and get out for a bit of light-hearted relaxation?

We’ve compiled a list of 25 ideas for things to do and places to go over the weekend across the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area. Yes, most of them are Yuletide-related but none involve any effort on your part. Just get yourself there!

There’s festive fun for Christmas shoppers in Mansfield and Retford, carol services at Rufford Abbey and Mansfield, the revival of an ancient Christmas tradition at Sherwood Forest and a concert by the acclaimed Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra in Retford.

Santa is still sitting his grotto, waiting for young visitors, at Clumber Park, Creswell Crags, Rufford Abbey and The Tropical Butterfly House at North Anston. You can even have breakfast with him at Rufford, while his elves are inviting you to their workshop at Clumber Park.

It’s still panto time at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre (oh yes it is!), while Newstead Abbey is still basking in the glory of Narnia. Elsewhere, the magic of Christmas is sprinkling stardust at Southwell Minster and Bassetlaw Museum in Retford, where an art exhibition is also ongoing.

Please check the website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Christmas Jingle Mingle in Mansfield The chance to play in a giant snow globe and have selfies taken is part of a Christmas Jingle Mingle event for shoppers in Mansfield town centre this Saturday (10.30 am to 4 pm). Organised by the Mansfield BID initiative, the free family event also features meets and greets with the Little Princesses, free headbands and toys, face-painting, a children's fairground ride and Christmas card-making. Photo: Alan Murray/National World Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield's civic Christmas carol service A highlight of Mansfield's Christmas is always the civic Christmas carol service, organised by the district council. This year's free-to-attend service takes place at St Peter and St Paul's Church on Church Street tomorrow (Thursday) evening (6 pm to 8pm) and will be broadcast live by Mansfield 103.2. There will be readings and a selection of carols sung by local school choirs and also by the Cantamus Girls' Choir, based in Mansfield. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Ancient custom revived at Sherwood Forest Crying Christmas is an ancient custom that always marked the official start of the Yuletide festivities and revelry in Sherwood Forest. So why not join the Sheriff Of Nottingham and the Sherwood Outlaws group in reviving the custom at the forest's visitor centre in Edwinstowe on Sunday (12 midday to 4 pm)? The free event will include a medieval parade and a costume competition as Robin Hood and the Sheriff put their differences aside to celebrate. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales