The possibility of another residential house in Mansfield being converted into a children’s care home has arisen.

For Mansfield District Council has received a planning application for a lawful development certificate to turn number 4 Chaffinch Close into a home for two children with support staff.

It follows three previous applications in recent weeks for similar schemes at properties on Grizedale Road in Forest Town, Opal Close in the Berry Hill area and Charnwood Grove in the Ravensdale area.

At this stage, only scant details have been uploaded to the council’s website. But the applicant is listed as Daniel Owen, a director of Consistent Quality Care Ltd, based at Pleasley Vale Business Park.

The four-bedroom, detached property at 4 Chaffinch Close in Mansfield, which could soon be converted into a children's care home.

The company says it “delivers outstanding frontline services to some of the UK’s most vulnerable and difficult-to-place children and young people, within a supportive and understanding environment of residential care".

The previous applications were all submitted by One Home Care, based in Warrington, Cheshire.

Chaffinch Close, which is close to Samworth Church Academy, falls within the council’s Carr Bank ward. Its councillor is Labour’s Michael Abbs.

The property in question is a four-bedroom, detached house which, according to property experts, sold for £250,000 in February.

Drawings, submitted to the council by the Chesterfield-based architectural design firm, Right Property Design, suggest the appearance and layout of the house would remain much the same, except for the garage to be replaced by a staff office.

Planning officers have set a deadline date of Thursday, July 4 to make a decision or recommendation on the plan. You can post your comments here.

Other planning applications received the council include these:

1 Bridge Street, Mansfield – replacing a 48-sheet poster board with a digital advertising screen.

Queen Elizabeth Academy, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – work to trees covered by a preservation order.

Golf Support shop, Union Street, Mansfield – erection of new canopy and entrance lobby with shuttered enclosure.

23 Normanton Drive, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Tesco Express, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse – installation of two electric vehicle charging stations and ancillary equipment in the car park.

18 Earlswood Drive, Mansfield – removal of two trees covered by a preservation order.

7 Birchwood Park, Forest Town – removal of tree covered by a preservation order.