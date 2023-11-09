Children's book launches to raise funds for Nottingham drone charity finding lost dogs

A children’s book – about lost dogs, found by drones – has launched, in an effort to raise funds for the Nottingham charity Drone to Home, working to locate missing and lost dogs across the East Midlands.

The Adventures of Monty & Mo – Finding Dash is a printed book for the charity Drone to Home.

This book, illustrated and written by The Freckled Ferret, has been produced and published by Nottingham-based Chameleon Design and Print.

Drone to Home is a charity that was set up in 2020 by Phil James, a former police officer from Nottingham, who took his hobby of flying drones and turned it into a rescue operation to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.

Phil James with the Drone to Home - lost dog search and rescue - team.

The growing charity has since successfully located thousands of missing pets, with more than 40 dogs found each month by drones.

Phil said he started out using his drone searching areas owners had told him their dog had been last sighted.

He added: “As I began finding more and more missing dogs, word soon spread that my skills and experience offered a much-needed peace of mind for people.

“I managed to get my own team of volunteers together and things just snowballed from there.”

The charity is reliant on donations and volunteers.

And with the launch of the book – every £1 of the £4.99 book will be donated to Drone to Home, ensuring the charity can continue its vital work.

The book is now available to buy at www.chameleon-designandprint.co.uk/drone-to-home/drone-to-home-monty-mo-finding-dash-book with more stock on its way to Amazon.

The children’s book sold out in less than an hour of its release as supporters flocked to the online retail site in support of the charity.

In a Facebook post, on fb.com/dronetohome, the charity said: “We have literally been overwhelmed by the response to the Drone To Home Children's book featuring Monty the Drone – named after Monty the Dachshund who spent 16 days on his adventures.

“Our second book is currently already in progress featuring Molly the beautiful blind Labrador who we reunited in Derbyshire a few weeks ago.