2009: Pupils from Holly Hill Primary School in Selston dress up in spots for Children In Need.2009: Pupils from Holly Hill Primary School in Selston dress up in spots for Children In Need.
Children In Need: Can you spot yourself at any of these Eastwood area fundraisers from the past?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT

The incredible annual fundraiser that is the Children In Need appeal is set for its showpiece event tonight (Friday, November 17). Check out some of these Advertiser district fundraisers of the past for the BBC appeal.

2011: Children at Kimberley Primary School dress the part to help raise money for Children In Need.

1. Spot anyone you know?

2011: Children at Kimberley Primary School dress the part to help raise money for Children In Need. Photo: Brian Eyre

2011: A fabulous group shot of youngsters from Awsworth Primary School helping to raise money for Children In Need.

2. Superb group shot

2011: A fabulous group shot of youngsters from Awsworth Primary School helping to raise money for Children In Need. Photo: Brian Eyre

2012: Pupils from Springbank Primary School at Eastwood had a visit from MP Gloria De Piero during their Children In Need fundraiser.

3. Are you on this picture?

2012: Pupils from Springbank Primary School at Eastwood had a visit from MP Gloria De Piero during their Children In Need fundraiser. Photo: Marisa Cashill

2012: Cook superviser Amanda Bestwick-Stevenson baked Pudsey biscuits for pupils at Larkfield Infant School, as part of their fundraiser.

4. Pudsey biscuits

2012: Cook superviser Amanda Bestwick-Stevenson baked Pudsey biscuits for pupils at Larkfield Infant School, as part of their fundraiser. Photo: Marisa Cashill

