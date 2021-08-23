Children enjoy circus fun in centre of Mansfield
Children were invited into the centre of Mansfield for some circus fun.
Mansfield’s Market Place hosted a range of fun activities for children on Saturday.
Bonkers the Clown was on hand to help children try a range of circus equipment, ranging from juggling balls to spinning plates, as well as wandering around town “getting up to mischief”.
Other activities, part of Mansfield Council’s summer of events, includes face painting and arts and crafts workshops, including making a monster mask.