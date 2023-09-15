Watch more videos on Shots!

The Flying High Academy – Ladybrook, has launched a ‘happy to chat’ scheme.

The scheme aims to “value children’s mental health and wellbeing” and was launched by the Somersall Street school’s anti-bullying ambassadors.

Working alongside ambassadors, the children and staff identified having an effective system in place, where children could feel supported by their peers, would help raise the profile of anti-bullying throughout school.

Anti-bullying ambassador lead Georgia Sergeant with anti-bullying ambassadors and Emma Wilson of the Lashes Foundation.

The school’s anti-bullying ambassadors worked together to generate ideas of how we could fund the project.

The children decided to write letters to the Clipstone-based Lashes Foundation – a charity set up in memory of the late Evie Wilson who died aged 13 in 2021.

The charity aims to support projects and groups across the community with charitable aims.

Children also wrote letters to B&Q to apply for funding and support with the project.

Plants were donated by B&Q.

A school spokeswoman said: “We would like to say thank you to Lashes Foundation for generously donating funding for eight benches.

“Thank you to B&Q for donating plants to school and kindly offering a discounted rate for the benches.

“Ultimate Print and Design for printing our children’s designs onto weatherproof plaques for the benches and Mansfield Building Society who volunteered their time to build benches and improve our garden area.”

The anti-bullying ambassadors will take lead on a play ground buddy scheme where buddies will monitor the benches and support others on the playground.