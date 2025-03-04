Children and families to enjoy new waiting area at King's Mill Hospital thanks to donation

Children and their families now have a new waiting area outside Ward 25 at King’s Mill Hospital thanks to Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.

The charity refurbished the foyer at King’s Mill Hospital using £12,500 of donations that were made to children’s services in recognition of fantastic care received.

The improvements, which included redecoration, new tables, chairs and colourful wall art, have provided a welcoming and more comfortable environment for families to wait when attending the ward for tests and reviews or waiting for medicines to take home once they’ve been discharged.

It also serves the children’s physiotherapy department and community service.

Pictured are deputy sister Michelle Hutchinson, specialty general Manager Stacy Irving and director of corporate affairs, Sally Brook Shanahan.

Michelle Hutchinson, deputy sister on Ward 25, said: “We’ve already had fantastic feedback from families about the improved waiting area, which is exactly what we wanted to achieve.”

To find out how you can support the charity, visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/get-involved/our-charity-sherwood-forest-hospitals/.

