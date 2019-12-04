Childhood friends of 78 years reunited at Mansfield care home

A resident at HC-One’s Berry Hill Park care home in Mansfield has moved into the home to live with her childhood friend of 78 years.

Kathleen Saville and Olive Woodward first met as students at Ravenshead School when they were both 11 years old.

And although they have been friends for 78 years, the pair have never said a cross word.

Once leaving school, the two ladies took separate career paths, with Olive becoming an invoice typist for Arthur Richardson Warehouse and Kathleen becoming supervisor of Mansfield Telephone Exchange.

Despite the ladies embarking on different careers, Olive and Kathleen have always stayed in touch.

Since Kathleen moved into Berry Hill Park 18 months ago, Olive has visited the care home for her lunch every Saturday to spend the day catching up with her friend.

Olive enjoyed her visits to Berry Hill Park so much that she has decided to make it her new home, becoming a fellow resident to her best friend Kathleen.

Since both ladies have lived at the home, they have enjoyed reminiscing about their childhood, as they revealed that they used to get up to a lot of mischief together, especially with the boys they went to school with.

When asked about their secret to long friendship, the pair revealed they ‘never argue or bicker, never disagree about anything’ and that they ‘just laugh and blend together.’

Sally Tebbett, Home Manager at Berry Hill Park, said: “We always love to see friendships blossoming amongst residents at Berry Hill Park, so it was even more special that our care home reunited such dear friends.

“Since they have been reunited, Kathleen and Olive have been inseparable, causing just as much mischief in the home as they used to when they became friends 78 years ago.”

