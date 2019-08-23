Chesterfield gardener grows a tomato with a nose

Derbyshire Times reader Barry Mellor brought a bit of comic relief to the Derbyshire Times Office - a tomato with its very own red nose!

Barry 77, of Newbold said: "My wife found this in a bowl of tomatoes straight from our greenhouse. It looks just like it's got a nose.

Barry Mellor and his tomato with a nose.

"I have been growing tomatoes for 40 years but I've never had one like this before - I doubt if I'll have one again."

He'll be keeping his eyes peeled to sauce another one.

Tomato nose is actually a genetic defect that, according to some sources, affects 1 out of every 1,000 plants