Check out these highly rated Mansfield gyms to kickstart your wellness journey in 2025

Whether you are planning to improve your health or are a fitness regular, here is a list of popular gyms you could go to in Mansfield.
They are ranked according to customer reviews on Google.
All gyms featured have a ranking of 4.5-5 stars.
Photo: pixabay
2. RS Fitness Studios
The gym off Stockwell Gate has received high praise from its customers, with 4.9 stars on google reviews. The gym is located at C4, St Crispin Court, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Photo: Google
3. Darren Bettison Wellbeing Service
Darren Bettison Wellbeing Service is a five-star gym located in Ladybrook, Mansfield. Photo: Darren Bettison Wellbeing Service
4. TGS Gym Mansfield
TGS Gym Mansfield is capped at 300 members to ensure an exclusive and private training experience. The gym floor is limited to 20 people at any one time. The West Gate fitness centre has a 4.9 rating on google reviews. Photo: TGS Gym Mansfield