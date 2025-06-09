Check out these events happening in Mansfield over the next six months

Will you be attending any of the below?
1. Mansfield Carnival
This month, on Saturday, June 21, the Mansfield Carnival is returning for its third year, promising an unforgettable day of cultural celebration. This year’s theme, "One World," focuses on global unity and the importance of coming together as one community while promoting environmental sustainability. Residents are invited to celebrate both cultural diversity and our shared responsibility for the planet. The town will be filled with colour and laughter from 12-6pm on Leeming Street. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Party in the Park
Party in the Park is organised by the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group at Manor Park on Saturday, June 28. The event features live entertainment, stalls, fairground rides, inflatables, a circus workshop, and a variety of food and refreshments. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. McKeans Funfair
McKean's Fun Fair will return to Chesterfield Road Park on Monday, August 4. Photo: McKeans Funfair/Phil Heath
4. Brass bands in the park
We will see the Whitwell Brass Band on Saturday, July 5, from 11am-2pm in Titchfield Park in Mansfield, along with the Blidworth Brass Band. Additionally, on Tuesday, August 5, from 11am-2pm, we will see the brass band at Carr Lane Park in Warsop. Photo: Brian Eyre
