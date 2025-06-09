Check out these events happening in Mansfield over the next six months

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 13:51 BST
Mansfield is on the starting blocks for six months of free events between now and October.

Here is a selection of events occurring in and around Mansfield over the next six months, as listed by Mansfield Council at www.mansfield.gov.uk/news/article/12965/get-set-for-a-six-months-of-free-events-in-mansfield.

See more events at www.mansfield.gov.uk.

Will you be attending any of the below?

This month, on Saturday, June 21, the Mansfield Carnival is returning for its third year, promising an unforgettable day of cultural celebration. This year’s theme, "One World," focuses on global unity and the importance of coming together as one community while promoting environmental sustainability. Residents are invited to celebrate both cultural diversity and our shared responsibility for the planet. The town will be filled with colour and laughter from 12-6pm on Leeming Street.

1. Mansfield Carnival

This month, on Saturday, June 21, the Mansfield Carnival is returning for its third year, promising an unforgettable day of cultural celebration. This year’s theme, "One World," focuses on global unity and the importance of coming together as one community while promoting environmental sustainability. Residents are invited to celebrate both cultural diversity and our shared responsibility for the planet. The town will be filled with colour and laughter from 12-6pm on Leeming Street. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Party in the Park is organised by the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group at Manor Park on Saturday, June 28. The event features live entertainment, stalls, fairground rides, inflatables, a circus workshop, and a variety of food and refreshments.

2. Party in the Park

Party in the Park is organised by the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group at Manor Park on Saturday, June 28. The event features live entertainment, stalls, fairground rides, inflatables, a circus workshop, and a variety of food and refreshments. Photo: Shirley Watson

Photo Sales
McKean's Fun Fair will return to Chesterfield Road Park on Monday, August 4.

3. McKeans Funfair

McKean's Fun Fair will return to Chesterfield Road Park on Monday, August 4. Photo: McKeans Funfair/Phil Heath

Photo Sales
We will see the Whitwell Brass Band on Saturday, July 5, from 11am-2pm in Titchfield Park in Mansfield, along with the Blidworth Brass Band. Additionally, on Tuesday, August 5, from 11am-2pm, we will see the brass band at Carr Lane Park in Warsop.

4. Brass bands in the park

We will see the Whitwell Brass Band on Saturday, July 5, from 11am-2pm in Titchfield Park in Mansfield, along with the Blidworth Brass Band. Additionally, on Tuesday, August 5, from 11am-2pm, we will see the brass band at Carr Lane Park in Warsop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice