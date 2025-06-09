Check out these events happening in Mansfield over the next six months

1 . Mansfield Carnival

This month, on Saturday, June 21, the Mansfield Carnival is returning for its third year, promising an unforgettable day of cultural celebration. This year’s theme, "One World," focuses on global unity and the importance of coming together as one community while promoting environmental sustainability. Residents are invited to celebrate both cultural diversity and our shared responsibility for the planet. The town will be filled with colour and laughter from 12-6pm on Leeming Street. Photo: Jason Chadwick