Check out the Mansfield farm shop selling Strawberries for 75p a punnet

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:38 BST
Be sure to visit the Mansfield farm shop, where they are selling strawberries for just 75p per punnet!

D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop is a family-run farm shop and butchers located on Penniment Lane, Mansfield.

This popular business has a 4.8 rating on Google, with over 140 reviews.

One customer left a five-star review, saying: “Great farm shop, excellent service, quality meat and vegetables.”

Another five-star reviewer shared: “Wonderful staff, high-quality meat and vegetables. Highly recommended, and they have great opening hours.”

Opening hours are as follows: Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 4pm, and Saturday from 7am to 3pm.

Please be aware that strawberry punnets are only available for 75p while stocks last on a first-come, first-served basis.

Take a closer look at this thriving business…

D D & E Bates & Sons is a family-run farm shop and butchers in Mansfield.

1. Only 75p a punnet

D D & E Bates & Sons is a family-run farm shop and butchers in Mansfield. Photo: D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop

Do you have hay fever and need local honey, or do you just enjoy it? Nottinghamshire Honey is fully restocked!

2. Nottinghamshire honey

Do you have hay fever and need local honey, or do you just enjoy it? Nottinghamshire Honey is fully restocked! Photo: D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop

The shop offers a diverse selection of season produce, from fresh fruit and vegetables to meat from its on-site butchery, earning rave reviews.

3. Traditional style

The shop offers a diverse selection of season produce, from fresh fruit and vegetables to meat from its on-site butchery, earning rave reviews. Photo: D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop

D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop is known for its meat and pies. Chad readers ranked it as one of their favourite pie stops.

4. Popular

D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop is known for its meat and pies. Chad readers ranked it as one of their favourite pie stops. Photo: D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop

