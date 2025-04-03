Check out the Mansfield farm shop selling Strawberries for 75p a punnet

D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop is a family-run farm shop and butchers located on Penniment Lane, Mansfield.

This popular business has a 4.8 rating on Google, with over 140 reviews.

One customer left a five-star review, saying: “Great farm shop, excellent service, quality meat and vegetables.”

Another five-star reviewer shared: “Wonderful staff, high-quality meat and vegetables. Highly recommended, and they have great opening hours.”

Opening hours are as follows: Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 4pm, and Saturday from 7am to 3pm.

Please be aware that strawberry punnets are only available for 75p while stocks last on a first-come, first-served basis.

D D & E Bates & Sons is a family-run farm shop and butchers in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Honey is fully restocked!

The shop offers a diverse selection of season produce, from fresh fruit and vegetables to meat from its on-site butchery, earning rave reviews.

D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop is known for its meat and pies. Chad readers ranked it as one of their favourite pie stops.