Check it out: 12 retail units up for rent in Sutton for aspiring entrepreneurs

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:29 BST
We have compiled a list of 12 retail units available for rent in and around Sutton town centre, thanks to Zoopla, for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Are you looking to expand or start your business this year with a shop in the town centre? If so, we have you covered.

The following properties differ in ownership, agents, rent, size, and location.

Be sure to click the links below each image to learn more about each property.

Please be aware that these properties are available as of the date of this publication (March 2025).

See more properties at www.zoopla.co.uk.

Sutton town centre, Low Street, January 2025.

1. Low Street

Sutton town centre, Low Street, January 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre

This 4,967 sq. ft. unit is available for rent at £58,500 per annum (£11.78 per sq. ft. per annum), located at Unit 13 Idlewells Centre, Sutton. Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67850045/.

2. Unit 13 Idlewells Shopping Centre

This 4,967 sq. ft. unit is available for rent at £58,500 per annum (£11.78 per sq. ft. per annum), located at Unit 13 Idlewells Centre, Sutton. Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67850045/. Photo: Zoopla/FHP

Located within Idlewells Shopping Centre, there is a shop available for rent at unit 11, offering 737 sq. ft of space for £15,000 per annum (£20.35 per sq. ft. per annum). Find out more by visiting www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67689411/.

3. Unit 11 Idlewells Shopping Centre

Located within Idlewells Shopping Centre, there is a shop available for rent at unit 11, offering 737 sq. ft of space for £15,000 per annum (£20.35 per sq. ft. per annum). Find out more by visiting www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67689411/. Photo: Zoopla/FHP

Another retail unit is available inside Sutton's shopping centre. A space of 854 sq. ft. can be found at unit 42 for £18,500 per annum (£21.66 per sq. ft. per annum). See more at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67689410/.

4. Unit 42 Idlewells Shopping Centre

Another retail unit is available inside Sutton's shopping centre. A space of 854 sq. ft. can be found at unit 42 for £18,500 per annum (£21.66 per sq. ft. per annum). See more at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67689410/. Photo: Zoopla/FHP

