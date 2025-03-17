Check it out: 12 retail units up for rent in Sutton for aspiring entrepreneurs

Are you looking to expand or start your business this year with a shop in the town centre? If so, we have you covered.
The following properties differ in ownership, agents, rent, size, and location.
Be sure to click the links below each image to learn more about each property.
Please be aware that these properties are available as of the date of this publication (March 2025).
1. Low Street
Sutton town centre, Low Street, January 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Unit 13 Idlewells Shopping Centre
This 4,967 sq. ft. unit is available for rent at £58,500 per annum (£11.78 per sq. ft. per annum), located at Unit 13 Idlewells Centre, Sutton. Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67850045/. Photo: Zoopla/FHP
3. Unit 11 Idlewells Shopping Centre
Located within Idlewells Shopping Centre, there is a shop available for rent at unit 11, offering 737 sq. ft of space for £15,000 per annum (£20.35 per sq. ft. per annum). Find out more by visiting www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67689411/. Photo: Zoopla/FHP
4. Unit 42 Idlewells Shopping Centre
Another retail unit is available inside Sutton's shopping centre. A space of 854 sq. ft. can be found at unit 42 for £18,500 per annum (£21.66 per sq. ft. per annum). See more at www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/commercial/details/67689410/. Photo: Zoopla/FHP
