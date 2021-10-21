Cheating map reveals 940 people are having affairs in Mansfield

A new cheating map reveals 940 people in the town are having an affair – down from 1,006 last year.

The decline is being blamed on the coronavirus crisis bringing couples closer together and making affairs less likely.

The figures also show 1,086 people are having an affair in Kirkby, up from 1,084 last year, as well as 652 in Sutton, up from 572.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

940 people are reportedly committing adultery in Mansfield.

The figures are based on IllicitEncounters.com’s data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Member Gemma, from Nottinghamshire, said: “This is the third time I've been a member of IllicitEncounters.

“I’ve met some very interesting men from a management consultant to a medical consultant.

“It was really good chatting and learning about them and why they were on the site.

The map showing 940 people in Mansfield are having an affair.

“It felt good to feel intelligent and sexy again and a reason to get dressed up.

“This membership, I’ve had one date, but we weren’t right for each other.

“I’m now chatting to a few other potential dates – I’ve found there’s a definite correlation between intelligence and sexual adventurousness.”

Excitement

Jessica Leoni, of IllicitEncounters.com, said: “We have seen a fall in cheating over the last year in Mansfield, but elsewhere in Nottinghamshire cheating is on the rise, particularly since the start of autumn with almost all adults double jabbed.

“Record numbers of people came back from their summer holidays miserable and looking for excitement after 18 months of being bored and stuck at home with their partners.

“We have enjoyed the busiest year in our history, with women in particular looking to start afresh and joining in unprecedented numbers.

“The cheating surge will continue as more of us return to the office in the run-up to Christmas – adulterers often use work as a way to cover up their affair.”

The company’s interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

Click here to find the figure for any postcode in the area – based on data from one million postcodes.