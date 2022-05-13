Charlotte's fundraiser at Kirkby salon helps Coppafeel charity

When she was aged 26, Charlotte Lounds, who used to work at Aldi in Mansfield Woodhouse, found a lump in her right breast and was referred by her doctor to Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital for tests.

A biopsy confirmed the lump was cancerous and she underwent chemotherapy.

Although she has now been told she is cancer-free, the 27-year-old will still undergo radiotherapy sessions to ‘mop up’ any remaining cancer cells.

Charlotte Lounds, left, with her friend Chantelle Williams, who helped organise the fundraising event.

She said: “It was very upsetting, and confusing because I was quite young to get it. I kept asking ‘why me’.”

People who knew the former Ashfield School pupil rallied around to support her and friend Chantelle Williams arranged a fundraising event at JB Studios in Kirkby.

The event raised a total of £1,700 and all money will be sent to Coppafeel.

Charlotte said: “The amount raised is absolutely fantastic. I am so thankful to Chantelle and salon owner Jordan Bishop for organising and hosting the event.

Guests at the fundraiser, hosted by JB Studios in Kirkby.

“I also raised some money by walking 100 miles during my own treatment,and raised £600, so in total we have raised £2,300 for the cause.

“I am hoping stories like mine can raise awareness for younger women.”

Charlotte can remember seeing the Coppafeel charity at an event and remembered how it was aimed at young people.

She says when she decided to do some fundraising, the memory came back to her and felt Coppafeel was the ideal recipient of any funds.

The Coppafeel charity works to create awareness in young people.

In fact, Coppafeel was the first breast cancer charity in the UK to solely create awareness among young people.

The charity says it talks about a ‘serious message in a light-hearted way’, empowering people to start healthy habits for life.