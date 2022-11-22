A charity which is supported by BBC’s Children in Need helped put the smile on children’s faces from schools in Shirebrook and Langwith.

Children from Stubbin Wood School and Whaley Thorns Primary School were able to visit Coloured Cob riding stables.

Alison Bingham, director of development at TEAM Education Trust, which runs the schools, said: “All schools within the trust have been taking part in the Children in Need fundraising, because we know how important the charity is to our students locally.

“Children in Need gives funds to many charities within our area, including the Riding for Smiles charity who enable children from local schools to attend the Coloured Cob riding stables.

“Riding for Smiles funds opportunities for children with special educational needs and disabilities to learn to ride, to work with horses and to experience the countryside.

“A BBC camera crew visited the stables to interview the students – they were so excited to be included in the filming and were exceptionally proud to make it into the news.”

Riding for Smiles is a charity offering equestrian-based activities to disabled and vulnerable children, young people and adults.

The charity works with those who have physical, social, learning, behavioural and emotional/mental disabilities or multiple needs and those who are disaffected, excluded or marginalised.

For more information about the charity and the work is does visit ridingforsmiles.org

