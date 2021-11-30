Charity launches Christmas appeal to ensure no child in Nottinghamshire misses out on a school trip

YHA (England and Wales) wants to raise £50,000 in order to provide 600 children who can’t afford to take part in a residential school trip, with a fully-funded two night residential that includes outdoor activities and meals.

Beyond providing accommodation and meals, the residential will give the children the chance to discover nature, see stars in clear skies or paddle in the sea for the first time; simple things that many children living in poverty do not have the opportunity to do.

Explaining the importance of ensuring every child has the opportunity to have a residential school trip, Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, which has a number of academies in Nottinghamshire, including The Mansfield Primary Academy, said: "Visits increase a child's confidence, develops their independence, aids their social skills and gives them an opportunity to experience an environment different to the one they are familiar with. These are all vital life skills, and it is so important that all children are offered access to visits not just those who have a family that can afford it.”

Children on a residential school trip at YHA Grinton Lodge

Schools which are in the top ten of most deprived areas and have experienced the greatest growth in child poverty over the past five years, will benefit from YHA’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

James Blake, chief executive of YHA (England and Wales) said: “The pandemic has been hard for everyone, however young people living in poverty have truly suffered. They cannot be overlooked by society.

"Your donation will enable YHA to provide children with the least access with a life enriching experience in the outdoors, one that could transform their life immediately and also in the future. Memories of childhood trips last a lifetime, and no child should miss out on this."

YHA school trip activities at Castleton, Peak District, Derbyshire.

To donate to YHA’s Christmas fundraising campaign, visit www.yha.org.uk/give/christmas-appeal.

