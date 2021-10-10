Laura and Ian Musgrove.

Meden Vale Colts Ladies were already half-way towards their fundraising goal of £1,000 when the match against Laura Musgrove's family kicked off on Sunday, at the team’s home ground on Elkesley Road.

The date was chosen because it would have been Laura's 37th birthday and is also World Mental Health Day.

Laura died unexpectedly at the tragically young age of 36, on March 6 – the same day as her 17th wedding anniversary.

Husband Ian said: “Laura was my wife, but more importantly my best friend.

"Laura would do anything for her friends, and nothing was too much trouble. Everyone who shopped with our store were always friends over customers and she cared for all.

"Cooking was a massive passion of Laura’s, as was reading, tabletop gaming, our pug Daisy and our five cats.

"Laura loved to move house - to be honest on how often we moved it became a hobby! But we finally settled back in Meden Vale, the home of her family and many friends."

Ian, who has been diagnosed with a mental health condition, said Laura also struggled with her mental health.

“She was incredibly strong-willed,” he said. “I think I, and only a few others, saw what she had to go through.

“This is why we have chosen to raise money for Mind, a mental health charity."