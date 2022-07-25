Charity appeals for volunteers to support people with sight loss in Mansfield

Charity Guide Dogs is recruiting ‘sighted guide volunteers’ in the Mansfield area.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 25th July 2022
The charity is looking for volunteers in and around Mansfield who could give a couple of hours a week to help someone with sight loss get out and about.

Liz Felgate, My Sighted Guide volunteer experience officer for the Midlands, said: “Volunteer sighted guides support the person they are partnered with feel part of the community.

“This could be grabbing a coffee, visiting a local attraction or simply getting some fresh air.

Guide Dogs are looking for more volunteers.

“No previous experience is necessary, full training and expenses are provided and the role is extremely flexible.”

Anyone who can help, or for more information, is asked to contact Guide Dogs at [email protected]

