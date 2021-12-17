Nottinghamshire County Council has approved the early Christmas present for 39 organisations, which will share £610,182 from the Covid-19 Partnership Social Recovery Fund and £282,817 from the Community Hub Food Plan Fund.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the Communities Committee, said he was delighted so many good causes would now receive the funding to continue with their invaluable work.

He said: “We have a great number of charities and organisations in Nottinghamshire that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to provide a lifeline to the more vulnerable members of society who have needed support.

Councillor John Cottee, chairman of the Communities Committee

“Therefore, it goes without saying that I hope the funding we have approved this week will support and enable them to continue with their tireless efforts, which will ultimately improve the lives of so many in their communities.

“I would like to thank the charities and organisations who have taken the time to put together application bids for funding and would like to wish them every success for the future.”

Those receiving a share of the Covid-19 Partnership Social Recovery Fund include £7,000 for Mansfield Palace Theatre, £12,100 for Create Your Arts, Mansfield, £59,962 for Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS), Mansfield, £17,802 for the Nottinghamshire YMCA, Mansfield, £5,000 for Ten Fifty, Mansfield, £22,513 for Ashfield Voluntary Action, Kirkby, £8,100 for Social Action Hub, Rainworth, and £19,300 for Lifespring Church and Centre.

And those set to receive a share of the Community Hub Food Plan Fund include £20,713 for Family Action, Mansfield, £42,488 for Ladybrook Enterprises, Mansfield, £13,650 for Let’s All Eat, Sutton, £7,752 for Mansfield CVS, £5,527 for the Ollerton Community Garden Project and £35,046 for Rhubarb Farm, Langwith.

Other projects set to receive funding Eastwood People’s Initiative, The Sporting Memories Foundation, Broxtowe, Age UK Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, Broxtowe and Gedling, Nottingham Forest Community Trust, Newark and Sherwood Active 4 Today Ltd, Newark and Sherwood.