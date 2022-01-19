Charities in Mansfield and Ashfield could receive share of £18,000 community funding
A family business in Sutton has launched a grant programme to provide much needed funding to local charitable organisations or projects.
Working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, who will help manage the grant application and selection process, Romo hope two local charitable projects will benefit from their support.
With a total of £18,000 being made available, the Romo Community Fund 2022 is open to registered charities, community groups and other charitable or grassroots organisations registered in Nottinghamshire, with a preference for the districts of Ashfield and Mansfield.
Eligible groups and organisations may apply for a one-off grant of up to £9,000.
With many local organisations in need of support, Romo have identified three key themes that eligible projects should be involved in which are mental health (adults and children), domestic abuse (supporting women and families) and children and young people around education and development.
To apply visit nottscf.org.uk/grant/romo-community-fund.
The deadline is March 7.