Charities in Mansfield and Ashfield could receive share of £18,000 community funding

Working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, who will help manage the grant application and selection process, Romo hope two local charitable projects will benefit from their support.

With a total of £18,000 being made available, the Romo Community Fund 2022 is open to registered charities, community groups and other charitable or grassroots organisations registered in Nottinghamshire, with a preference for the districts of Ashfield and Mansfield.

Eligible groups and organisations may apply for a one-off grant of up to £9,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Felicity Mould (left) and Romo staff member (right), presenting the cheque to the Freedom Foundation CIC - Nottingham’s music and dance workshops.

With many local organisations in need of support, Romo have identified three key themes that eligible projects should be involved in which are mental health (adults and children), domestic abuse (supporting women and families) and children and young people around education and development.

To apply visit nottscf.org.uk/grant/romo-community-fund.