Ashfield Innovation Network staged the event on Portland Square, Sutton, with stalls from support services across the district, as well as entertainment

There were stalls run by representatives from community groups and organisations, alongside additional services in attendance at the ATTFE college’s unit inside the nearby Idlewells Shopping Centre.

Groups represented included Hetty’s charity, Inspire, Nottinghamshire Mind, Ashfield Voluntary Action, Cornwater Evergreens and Macmillan Cancer Support and other provisions issued by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Community organisers, staff and volunteers are all smiles at Ashfield Innovation event in Sutton.

Entertainment included performances from musicians and the choir from Sutton’s Croft Primary School.

Luke Donnelly, Ashfield Council health and wellbeing officer, said: “It is so great to be launching another community event, following our well-attended carers’ day.

“We have lots of services here and we are in association with international day for older persons, so a lot of the support focuses around that.”

The event was held just ahead of the International Day of Older Persons, which is on October 1 every year.

Health Watch Nottinghamshire, Macmillan beyond diagnosis and ATTFE college members at the event.

Gregg Dunning, of Nottinghamshire Council, said: “It is great people can come here and take something away from this, whether it is support for themselves or information to help a family member.”

Rachel Wheatley, community recovery coach for Nottinghamshire Mind, said: “We provide support, information, friendship and advice for older people who may feel lonely and isolated.

“We recognise that loneliness and isolation are a huge problem, especially since covid – and we hope to alleviate that struggle.”

Rachel Wheatley and Jessica Longden from Nottinghamshire Mind community team.

Bridgette Litchfield, a Macmillan cancer support coordinator, was working alongside volunteer Julie Hyde in Idlewells, as part of the network.

Bridgette was raising awareness by distributing leaflets and talking with residents and fellow stallholders.

Julie said: “Events like this are fantastic for the community.

“It is great to share more about the work we do, the support we offer and reach out to those interested in volunteering too.”

Melanie Lee and Toni Crew from Ashfield Day Services talk to Sussie Johnson.

Cornwater Evergreens, a charity providing services for older people to prevent social isolation, displayed their services on a stall.

Pete Edwards, Cornwater ambassador, said: “Our charity is reliant on volunteers and without them, we would not be able to run our services.