Charitable Rainworth volunteer bidding to become Miss Galaxy’s first plus-sized queen

A caring volunteer and plus-size model from Rainworth is showing that “size doesn’t matter” as she competes in the Miss Galaxy competition.

Elinore Pheasant, 23, volunteers at Mansfield’s Jigsaw Support Scheme, a care organisation in the town, but just one year ago she “felt lost” and without direction herself.

Elinore Pheasant, 23, is bidding to become the first plus-sized winner of Miss Galaxy UK.

But by getting involved in pageantry, Elinore has got her “spark back” in life and is bidding to win one of the country’s most esteemed beauty pageants – and has become the first plus-size model to reach the competition in the process.

Elinore, who is a size 20, has turned her attention to supporting the Alzheimer’s Society through the charitable work involved in the competition, in a bid to support her grandmother, and says it has helped her regain her passion for life.

“At the beginning of 2019 I was in a very low place mentally and hated the way I looked, I had lost my passion about anything, even singing, which used to bring me so much joy”, she said.

“I have gained a significant amount of weight going from a dress size 16 to a size 20, due to me having Polycystic Ovary Syndrome which effects my hormones, and weight – causing me to lose my self-esteem.”

Knowing girls who were involved in pageants, Elinore entered into the Miss Sherwood Forest competition and got through to the finals, before being encouraged to apply for the Miss Galaxy competition.

“Being a larger lady and wearing size 20, I felt amazing that a pageant wanted someone of my size on their stage”, she added.

“My confidence has grown throughout my journey, attending events and helping so many great charities in Mansfield such as Jerry Greens, Jigsaw Support Scheme and the soup kitchen. I’ve had so many great experiences.”

Through getting the Miss Nottinghamshire Galaxy title and attending the charity events, Elinore came into contact with a young woman who was suffering with mental health and issues with her body image.

She says the pageant work inspired her to offer worthwhile advice, sharing her story and her battles with body image to inspire the woman to believe in everything she has achieved in life.

“I met her in person to tell her face-to-face she is indeed a beautiful person, no matter her size”, she said.

“It’s not what’s on the outside but the inside that counts, and she’s done so many amazing things with her mum and in her community to be proud of.

“I truly believe I’ve made a great new friend. Going into 2020 I already notice a difference in myself, I have my spark back. I found joy in helping others and accepting myself as I am.”

Elinore will compete in the Miss Galaxy UK final in March 2020, and says she will do so with a “huge smile” on her face and a “sense of pride” in what she has accomplished.