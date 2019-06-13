Channel 5 are looking for naughty Mansfield pups for new series of Dogs Behaving Badly

Channel 5 is on the lookout for unruly pooches and their owners from Mansfield and Ashfield to take part in the next series of Dogs Behaving Badly.

If your dogs behaviour is getting out of control and starting to impact your life, the hit show could be the answer to your prayers.

Master dog trainer Graeme Hall will return to our screens in his quest to make naughty dogs and their owners best friends once again, no matter their breed, size or problem.

The show helps owners struggling with their dog or puppy’s bad behaviour, and provides expert advice to get things back on track.

Dogs Behaving Badly will be returning for a brand new series and show producers are especially looking for people with puppies, although anyone with a dog with bad behaviour is being encouraged to still get in touch.

Graeme Hall uses his 10 years' experience to find quick but long-lasting fixes to almost any dog behaviour problem.

Anybody interested should email dogs@avalonuk.com or call 020 7598 7365