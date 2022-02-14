Channel 4's Hunted is looking for new contestants in Mansfield and Ashfield

Producers are currently casting for the next series of the hit Channel 4 series Hunted, which follows a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK.

They are looking for people of all ages to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers and are keen to hear from people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

Perhaps you fancy your chances by going it alone, or maybe you’d like to escape with your family, friends or colleagues.

Have you got what it takes to avoid being captured?

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

Hunted is produced by Shine TV, the makers of The Island and MasterChef.

For anyone interested in applying, they can do so here.

The closing date for applications is February 28. Filming will take place in June 2022.