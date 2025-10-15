Changing face of Broxtowe will include a country park and hundreds of new homes and job

Broxtowe is headed for an economic and cultural boost with various projects hoped and planned to revamp the area.

Broxtowe is Nottinghamshire’s second -mallest borough with a population of 110,900 in the 2021 census.

Though smaller, the area is steeped in rich mining history – namely Brinsley Colliery and Moorgreen Colliery – while Eastwood is the birthplace of the author DH Lawrence.

Lawrence’s largely-autobiographical novel, Sons and Lovers, refers to a coal mine called Beggarlee, which the historic Brinsley Headstocks stood in for as part of the on-screen retelling of the book in 1960.

Brinsley Headstocks could become part of a new country park under council plans. Photo: Submitted

His father, Arthur, and grandfather, Bert, had worked at the Brinsley pit, which closed in 1934.

Hundreds of new people could now be drawn into the area through various new housing schemes already in the pipeline or planned.

The borough is also set to benefit from new job opportunities through a chain expansion and a council-backed initiative.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), Broxtowe Council leader, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It will look different, evolution doesn’t stand still just because some people don’t believe in it.

“The council tries to be very much proactive, ensuring we don’t compromise the future generation’s survival.

“We’re constantly looking to improve the environment, clean up rivers, that is the only way we are going to protect future generations – we need to get hold of these issues now.

He added that the Broxtowe Alliance ‘cares deeply about the future because we intend spending the rest of our lives in it’.

Broxtowe’s face is evolving and several notable projects are currently taking form or being drawn up.

The first is a wave of new homes – up 4,000 could be built across Eastwood, Toton, Chilwell and the currently operational Chetwynd Barracks site over the next 14 years.

Back in April, property developer Bloor Homes submitted its outline plans for up to 880 homes to be built on land between A52 Stapleford and Chilwell Lane but a decision is yet to be made by the council.

The plans involve a local centre, country park and a new school across 60 acres of land by tram operator Nottingham Express Transit’s Toton Lane Park and Ride, along with a new link road off the A52 which in itself could unlock a separate development of around 1,000 homes.

The currently operational neighbouring Chetwynd Barracks site in Chilwell could be transformed as part of the wider project after the Ministry of Defence announced it has partnered with Homes England to partially release land around the barracks for 1,300 homes.

Up to 420 new homes could also be built on land west of Stapleford Lane in Toton – previously earmarked for HS2’s now scrapped eastern leg – if the council gives the plans the green light.

The housing developer also has a separate application going through the authority’s planning system and awaiting decision for 155 homes on land east of Stapleford Lane.

Meanwhile, in Eastwood, the former headquarters of renowned Nottingham bike company Raleigh will see 125 homes built on site after fellow Homes by Honey’s £41m proposal was approved by the council in September.

Coun Radulovic said: “You don’t just buy a house in Broxtowe, you buy a home.

"Future generations, future businesses – you put your roots down in Broxtowe for future generations to help them grow and flourish.”

There are also plans for a new country park marking the borough’s rich mining history

The park, which would be named after DH Lawrence, is currently planned to connect the DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood to Colliers Wood Nature Reserve and Brinsley Headstocks Nature Reserve.

Brinsley Headstocks and the grounds around it has been part of a regeneration project over the past year.

Broxtowe Council announced in July 2024 it would rebuild the headstocks after they were closed in 2023 due to safety concerns.

Part of the wider revamp of the site includes a wildflower meadow and a memorial orchard to remember the miners who died in the colliery.

The wider country park project would be designed to memorialise the writer and mark the areas that are steeped in mining history.

For a new country park to be made, the land has to be designated to protect it from future housing development – this will happen through an amendment to the council’s local plan and its leader hopes the designation will happen ‘within the next year’.

Local jobs are also set to get a boost.

Works to build a new McDonald’s near Nottinghamshire’s IKEA at Giltbrook, are currently ongoing with planning agents claiming the new spot would create 55 full-time jobs and 80 roles in total.

The new restaurant, located next to Pizza Express and Nando’s on Giltbrook Retail Park, will expand on the fast-food giant’s network of more than 1,450 UK restaurants and the chain has applied for permission to the council to keep the new location open 24/7.

This will be decided by the authority at a later stage.

Further plans to boost small businesses are also taking shape around IKEA through a council initiative.

The design work for nine new ‘incubation’ industrial units close to the store is ongoing and it is hoped planning permission will be granted by Autumn 2025.

The plans follow works currently taking place on a further five slightly larger industrial units close to the new visitor centre at Bennerley Viaduct.

The incubation units are designed for starter businesses based in manufacturing, construction, assembly and the food sector and will offer employment for up to 50 people.

Back in August, Coun Radulovic, said the venture is to ‘desperately replace’ thousands of jobs lost in the area and to ‘get ahead of the game’ by encouraging businesses using technology and Artificial Intelligence to start up in the borough.