Chance to remember and pay tribute to loved ones this Mother's Day at Mansfield Crematorium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This will be the first Mother’s Day-themed service, and it will be led by civic celebrant Jean Sharpe with several guest speakers, including Crematorium manager and registrar, Nada Colclough, and James Smith of W S Ingham & Son Funeral Directors.

The service will be taking place on Sunday, March 10, at 11am in the Thoresby Chapel and is expected to last around 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are invited to remember their lost loved ones by submitting images, which will be displayed during the service.

A special Mother’s Day Memorial Service is being held at Mansfield Crematorium

If you would like an image to be displayed, please email it to [email protected] before March 5. You should get an email confirming that your photos have been received.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure at Mansfield District Council, said: “Mother’s Day is a sensitive and poignant time for many people in the district as they come together with friends and family to remember loved ones.

“I hope this new type of service provides some comfort to families and allows them to pay a personal tribute to their loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Book of Remembrance will also be open at the crematorium on Mother’s Day from 10am to 4pm. The crematorium grounds will be open for members of the public to lay wreaths outside.