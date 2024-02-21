News you can trust since 1952
Chance to remember and pay tribute to loved ones this Mother's Day at Mansfield Crematorium

You will have the chance to pay tribute and remember your loved ones at a special Mother’s Day Memorial Service at Mansfield Crematorium.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:54 GMT
This will be the first Mother’s Day-themed service, and it will be led by civic celebrant Jean Sharpe with several guest speakers, including Crematorium manager and registrar, Nada Colclough, and James Smith of W S Ingham & Son Funeral Directors.

The service will be taking place on Sunday, March 10, at 11am in the Thoresby Chapel and is expected to last around 45 minutes.

People are invited to remember their lost loved ones by submitting images, which will be displayed during the service.

A special Mother’s Day Memorial Service is being held at Mansfield CrematoriumA special Mother’s Day Memorial Service is being held at Mansfield Crematorium
A special Mother’s Day Memorial Service is being held at Mansfield Crematorium

If you would like an image to be displayed, please email it to [email protected] before March 5. You should get an email confirming that your photos have been received.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure at Mansfield District Council, said: “Mother’s Day is a sensitive and poignant time for many people in the district as they come together with friends and family to remember loved ones.

“I hope this new type of service provides some comfort to families and allows them to pay a personal tribute to their loved ones.”

The Book of Remembrance will also be open at the crematorium on Mother’s Day from 10am to 4pm. The crematorium grounds will be open for members of the public to lay wreaths outside.

Mansfield Crematorium is managed and operated by a joint committee comprising representatives from Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark and Sherwood district councils.

