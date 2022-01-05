Chance to name Bolsover District Council's new street sweeping vehicles

The chosen names will be proudly displayed on three new vehicles which will be out and about cleaning the district.

Coun Deborah Watson, Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for the Environment, said: “We want residents to feel part of our team and take an interest in what we do and what better way than helping us to choose names for our street sweepers.”

The sweeper vehicles are responsible for keeping the roads and pavements across the 62 square miles of Bolsover District cleaning and clearing litter and other debris.

They are supported by a dedicated team of street cleansing operatives who sweep, litter pick, empty litter bins, remove weeds and graffiti, as well as many other things to keep the district clean and tidy.