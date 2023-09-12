News you can trust since 1952
Chance to learn more about police and fire service at Mansfield community event

Mansfield District Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are teaming up to host a community event to give people a chance to learn more about what they do.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
At the event you will get the chance to get a closer look at some of the equipment police and the fire service use on a daily basis and have a go at using some of the kit.

The event will take place in the car park of Oak Tree Tesco on Friday, September 15, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

