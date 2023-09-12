Chance to learn more about police and fire service at Mansfield community event
Mansfield District Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are teaming up to host a community event to give people a chance to learn more about what they do.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the event you will get the chance to get a closer look at some of the equipment police and the fire service use on a daily basis and have a go at using some of the kit.
The event will take place in the car park of Oak Tree Tesco on Friday, September 15, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.