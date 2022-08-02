Chance to learn more about growing fruit and vegetables at garden open day in Langwith

The farm produces top class fruit and vegetables and you can buy plants raised by them here too.

Rhubarb Farm in Hardwick Street, Langwith, will be open from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, August 4.

Visitors will have an opportunity to meet and chat with the 90 volunteers for whom the garden provides training and garden skills.

Rhubarb Farm in Langwith is holding an open day event

Wheelchair access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, cashless payments available.

Your visit helps change lives by raising monies for the National Garden Scheme who annually donate more than £3 million pounds to nursing and cancer charitie, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.