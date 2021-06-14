Chance to have your say on Mansfield planning document

A drop-in sessions is being held outside the Old Town Hall

The draft Statement of Community Involvement (SCI) explains why you should get involved in planning decisions, how your involvement makes a difference, what you can expect from the council, what the council expects from you, how you can still get involved during the Covid-19 pandemic, when opportunities to comment will arise, how you can best make comments, what the council does with the comments received and where to go for independent support and information.

The council is holding following drop-in sessions where you can find out more on Thursday, July 1, from 1pm until 6.30pm at West Gate, by Primark/WHSmith), on Thursday, July 8, from 1pm until 6.30pm at he car park at The Talbot / Co-op, Market Warsop and on Thursday, July 15, from 1pm until 6.30pm outside the Old Town Hall in Mansfield town centre.

All events will be held outside in a gazebo, hand sanitiser will be available and face masks should be worn.

Comments should preferably be sent electronically via the consultation portal or by email to [email protected]

The consultation period runs until Monday, July 26, and you can view the document and comment online by visiting www.mansfield.gov.uk/planninginvolvement.